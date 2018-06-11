Salisbury Man Sentenced to 25 Years For 2017 Stabbing

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted murder.

Major Richardson IV, 18, entered the guilty plea May 23. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but 12 years suspended, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County.

The case stems from a stabbing near the Red Door Sub Shop in Salisbury in September 2017. Officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded and discovered that the victim had been stabbed five times on the right side of his chest and abdomen. Richardson and six other people were involved in the attack, according to the state's attorney's office.

Once released, Richardson will have three years of supervised probation, the state's attorney's office said.