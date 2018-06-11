Farmers Flooded Out: How Some Try to Keep Up With Production

SALISBURY, Md. - Farmers on Delmarva are flooded out after weeks of rainfall have taken a toll on crop production.

Co-owner of Baywater Farms Andy Holloway says it's been a significant loss for his lettuce crop, which was only a week away from harvesting before the storms started.

"With 50-thousand heads you're probably looking at a 75-thousand dollar loss, there's no crop insurance for things like this. The only thing we can do is spread our risk out," Holloway said.

But while many of Holloway's vegetables are not eligible for crop insurance, MidAtlantic Farm Credit says 80 replant claims for corn have already been filed within the last two weeks. Last year the business only saw 20 claims for corn farming.

Baywater Farms has decided to move their lettuce production into hydroponic houses so they are still able to keep up with the high demand for lettuce this year. Holloway says he's able to produce about 24 acres of lettuce indoors through the facility.

But Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder says across the board farmers are struggling.

"Crops need water, but they can't live in water. And that's really the defining difference," Bartenfelder said.

Secretary Bartenfelder says he's looking at ways disaster relief funding could help some of the hardest hit farms in the state.

Holloway says he hopes that the rain holds off for the rest of the week so he can make up some of the losses with a good tomato crop in Salisbury.