Farmers Flooded Out: How Some Try to Keep Up With Production - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Farmers Flooded Out: How Some Try to Keep Up With Production

Posted: Jun 11, 2018 6:40 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - Farmers on Delmarva are flooded out after weeks of rainfall have taken a toll on crop production.

Co-owner of Baywater Farms Andy Holloway says it's been a significant loss for his lettuce crop, which was only a week away from harvesting before the storms started. 

"With 50-thousand heads you're probably looking at a 75-thousand dollar loss, there's no crop insurance for things like this. The only thing we can do is spread our risk out," Holloway said. 

But while many of Holloway's vegetables are not eligible for crop insurance, MidAtlantic Farm Credit says 80 replant claims for corn have already been filed within the last two weeks.  Last year the business only saw 20 claims for corn farming.  

Baywater Farms has decided to move their lettuce production into hydroponic houses so they are still able to keep up with the high demand for lettuce this year.  Holloway says he's able to produce about 24 acres of lettuce indoors through the facility. 

But Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder says across the board farmers are struggling. 

"Crops need water, but they can't live in water. And that's really the defining difference," Bartenfelder said. 

Secretary Bartenfelder says he's looking at ways disaster relief funding could help some of the hardest hit farms in the state.  

Holloway says he hopes that the rain holds off for the rest of the week so he can make up some of the losses with a good tomato crop in Salisbury. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Six Suspects Arrested in Greenwood Drug Bust

    Four Men Arrested in Greenwood Drug Bust

    Jun 11, 2018 8:22 PM2018-06-12 00:22:00 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-06-12 01:41:06 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    The Sussex County Drug Unit concluded a month-long drug investigation that led to the arrest of multiple suspects on several drug and other related charges.More
    The Sussex County Drug Unit concluded a month-long drug investigation that led to the arrest of multiple suspects on several drug and other related charges.More

  • Ocean City Police Issue Over 100 Underage Alcohol Citations

    Ocean City Police Issue Over 100 Underage Alcohol Citations

    Jun 11, 2018 9:27 PM2018-06-12 01:27:00 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-06-12 01:27:11 GMT
    The Ocean City Police Department is reminding recent high school graduates visiting Ocean City to celebrate safely and responsibly without the use of drugs or alcohol.More
    The Ocean City Police Department is reminding recent high school graduates visiting Ocean City to celebrate safely and responsibly without the use of drugs or alcohol.More

  • Dover Post Office to Relocate

    Dover Post Office to Relocate

    Jun 11, 2018 7:20 PM2018-06-11 23:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-06-11 23:20:05 GMT
    The U.S. Post Office in Dover.The U.S. Post Office in Dover.
    The U.S. Post Office in Dover.The U.S. Post Office in Dover.
    DOVER, Del. --- The U.S. Post Office on Loockerman Street in Dover is set to relocate in the next couple years, according to city officials. Mayor Robin Christiansen said he had been informed about the decision but hoped the future location of the post ofMore
    DOVER, Del. --- The U.S. Post Office on Loockerman Street in Dover is set to relocate in the next couple years, according to city officials. Mayor Robin Christiansen said he had been informed about the decision but hoped the future location of the post ofMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Ocean City Shakes Off Flood Waters

    Ocean City Shakes Off Flood Waters

    Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.

    More

    Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.

    More

  • Seaford Police Wrangle Snake Out of Car at Local Gas Station

    Seaford Police Wrangle Snake Out of Car at Local Gas Station

    The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.

    More

    The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.

    More

  • Severe Flooding Across Delmarva

    Severe Flooding Across Delmarva

    Definitely a day to stay inside, as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Seaford to take a look at some of the serious flood waters.

    More

    Definitely a day to stay inside, as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Seaford to take a look at some of the serious flood waters.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices