Delaware Legislation Would Require Doctors Offer Ultrasound Before Abortions

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation requiring doctors to offer but not necessarily perform ultrasounds before an abortion.

The legislation was introduced last week and assigned to the Senate Sunset Committee. It says that a physician offer a patient ultrasound imaging and auscultation of fetal heart tone services before terminating a pregnancy.

"This gives a woman the information to make the proper choice. There's nothing unconstitutional about having the information you need to make the right decision," said state Sen. Bryant Richardson (R-Seaford), a chief sponsor on the legislation.

Under the bill, if a doctor does not offer those procedures to a patient it could result in civil or criminal penalties.

Delaware lawmakers are also set to consider legislation this week that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.