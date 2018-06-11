Six Suspects Arrested in Greenwood Drug Bust

Four Men Arrested in Greenwood Drug Bust - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

GREENWOOD, Del. - The Sussex County Drug Unit concluded a month-long drug investigation that led to the arrest of multiple suspects on several drug and other related charges.

At approximately 6:04 a.m., the Sussex County Drug Unit responded to the 10900 block of Webb Farm Rd. in reference to a drug investigation. Through investigative measures, it was discovered that cocaine and heroin were being distributed from the residence. With the assistance of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force (GTF) and the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), a search warrant was executed at the residence.

Upon entry, multiple subjects were located inside and detained.  During a search of the residence, detectives seized 21.01 grams of crack cocaine, 5.2 grams of powder cocaine, 66 bags of heroin (approximately .462 grams), $3,367.00 in suspected drug proceeds, a loaded .25 Caliber Boa semi-auto handgun, and various drug paraphernalia including pipes and syringes used to consume narcotics.

   

Further investigation revealed that 48-year-old Jeffrey Allen of Greenwood, was distributing cocaine and heroin from the residence.

   

Officers say the homeowner, 47-year-old Patrick J. Rafferty of Greenwood, was aware of the drug distribution occurring at the residence which he maintained.

   

Police say Eric C. Howard, 45-year-old of Lincoln, conspired with Jeffery Allen to complete a delivery of .4 grams of crack cocaine.

   

The department says Howard was delivering it to Kenneth J. Passwaters, 58-year-old of Milford, just prior to the execution of the search warrant.

   

The suspects were transported back to Troop 4 and charged with the following:

  • Jeffrey Allen: Possession With Intent To Deliver Tier 4 Crack Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm By Person Prohibited, Possession With Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine Tier 1, Delivery of Crack Cocaine, Conspiracy 2nd, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.  He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $83,500.00 secured bond.
  • Patrick Rafferty: Maintaining Drug Property and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.  He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $2,500.00 unsecured bond.
  • Eric Howard: Delivery of Crack Cocaine and Conspiracy 2nd.  He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,000.00 secured bond.
  • Kenneth Passwaters: Resisting Arrest, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and given a $1,500.00 unsecured bond, however was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on unrelated capiases.
  • Two other suspects located in the residence, a 50-year-old male of Millsboro and a 51-year-old female of Milford, were both issued a Criminal Summon for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

