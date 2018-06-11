Six Suspects Arrested in Greenwood Drug Bust

GREENWOOD, Del. - The Sussex County Drug Unit concluded a month-long drug investigation that led to the arrest of multiple suspects on several drug and other related charges.

At approximately 6:04 a.m., the Sussex County Drug Unit responded to the 10900 block of Webb Farm Rd. in reference to a drug investigation. Through investigative measures, it was discovered that cocaine and heroin were being distributed from the residence. With the assistance of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force (GTF) and the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), a search warrant was executed at the residence.

Upon entry, multiple subjects were located inside and detained. During a search of the residence, detectives seized 21.01 grams of crack cocaine, 5.2 grams of powder cocaine, 66 bags of heroin (approximately .462 grams), $3,367.00 in suspected drug proceeds, a loaded .25 Caliber Boa semi-auto handgun, and various drug paraphernalia including pipes and syringes used to consume narcotics.

Further investigation revealed that 48-year-old Jeffrey Allen of Greenwood, was distributing cocaine and heroin from the residence.

Officers say the homeowner, 47-year-old Patrick J. Rafferty of Greenwood, was aware of the drug distribution occurring at the residence which he maintained.

Police say Eric C. Howard, 45-year-old of Lincoln, conspired with Jeffery Allen to complete a delivery of .4 grams of crack cocaine.

The department says Howard was delivering it to Kenneth J. Passwaters, 58-year-old of Milford, just prior to the execution of the search warrant.

The suspects were transported back to Troop 4 and charged with the following: