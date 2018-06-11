Ocean City Police Issue Over 100 Underage Alcohol Citations

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is reminding recent high school graduates visiting Ocean City to celebrate safely and responsibly without the use of drugs or alcohol.

Throughout the summer season, Ocean City police conduct several plainclothes details with a focus on reducing the availability of alcohol to minors. This includes enforcing underage drinking violations.

On , police working this detail issued over 100 citations for underage alcohol possession, 94 of which were issued at a single underage house party. Police responded to the property, located on Pine Tree Rd., after receiving a noise complaint from area residents.

Police also say that underage alcohol citations will lead to hefty fines, court appearances, possible license suspension or other serious consequences affecting future endeavors. Similar to adults, drinking alcohol can reduce an individual’s mental and physical abilities, possibly leading to injury. Additionally, underage drinking puts individuals at an increased risk of becoming a victim of a crime.

Graduates are encouraged to take advantage of the Play It Safe program during their stay. Play It Safe offers free and fun events for high school seniors. Additionally, by attending Play It Safe events, graduates are eligible to purchase a discounted weekly bus pass. To view the calendar of events, visit: playitsafeoceancity.com.