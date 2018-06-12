Two Men Shot in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in Salisbury that put two men in the hospital.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office reports that the incident happened at an apartment complex in the 800 block of South Schumaker Drive.

According to investigators, an altercation occurred in a parking lot of the apartment complex. During the confrontation, two men were shot and were transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center. The victims’ injuries are considered non-life-

threatening, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who has information pertaining to this shooting is asked to contact Detective Glenn Hilliard at 410-548-4891. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should call Crime Solvers at

410-548-1776.

Any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved could qualify for a reward of up to $2,000.