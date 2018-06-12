Primary Virginia Voters Pick Nominees in Local, Federal Races - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Primary Virginia Voters Pick Nominees in Local, Federal Races

Posted: Jun 12, 2018 9:22 AM Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia primary voters are narrowing the field of candidates in a variety of federal and local races.
           
Among the contests on the ballot Tuesday is that for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Three candidates are facing off for the chance to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who does not have a primary opponent.
           
There are also primaries in nine congressional races, some in both parties. The most crowded is the Democratic race for the 10th District in northern Virginia.
           
All localities will have a primary, but not necessarily for both parties. Voters will choose which party's ballot they want.
           
Anyone not already registered won't be able to vote. Virginia doesn't allow same-day registration.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Mardela Springs Man Goes to Prison for Rape

    Mardela Springs Man Goes to Prison for Rape

    Jun 12, 2018 12:40 PM2018-06-12 16:40:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-06-12 17:07:20 GMT
    Warner ParkhurstWarner Parkhurst
    Warner ParkhurstWarner Parkhurst
    A Mardela Springs, Maryland, man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for raping a teenage girl.More
    A Mardela Springs, Maryland, man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for raping a teenage girl.More

  • SUV Crashes into 7-Eleven in Ocean City

    SUV Crashes into 7-Eleven in Ocean City

    Jun 12, 2018 12:56 PM2018-06-12 16:56:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-06-12 17:06:01 GMT
    Monday night's crash scene on 139th Street in Ocean City. (Photo credit: Andrew Seaman)Monday night's crash scene on 139th Street in Ocean City. (Photo credit: Andrew Seaman)
    Monday night's crash scene on 139th Street in Ocean City. (Photo credit: Andrew Seaman)Monday night's crash scene on 139th Street in Ocean City. (Photo credit: Andrew Seaman)
    Ocean City police say one person was hurt Monday night after an SUV crashed into the 7-Eleven convenience store on 139th Street.More
    Ocean City police say one person was hurt Monday night after an SUV crashed into the 7-Eleven convenience store on 139th Street.More

  • Police Search for Missing Camden-Wyoming Woman

    Police Search for Missing Camden-Wyoming Woman

    Jun 12, 2018 12:30 PM2018-06-12 16:30:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-12 16:30:34 GMT
    Ruby Twilley Ruby Twilley
    Ruby TwilleyRuby Twilley
    Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a Camden-Wyoming woman reported as missing.More
    Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a Camden-Wyoming woman reported as missing. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Six Suspects Arrested in Greenwood Drug Bust

    Four Men Arrested in Greenwood Drug Bust

    Jun 11, 2018 8:22 PM2018-06-12 00:22:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:16:08 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    The Sussex County Drug Unit concluded a month-long drug investigation that led to the arrest of multiple suspects on several drug and other related charges.More
    The Sussex County Drug Unit concluded a month-long drug investigation that led to the arrest of multiple suspects on several drug and other related charges.More

  • Ex-Teacher Faces Sentencing on Child Sex Charge in Delaware

    Ex-Teacher Faces Sentencing on Child Sex Charge in Delaware

    Jun 11, 2018 1:39 PM2018-06-11 17:39:00 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:39:34 GMT
    Joshua RutherfordJoshua Rutherford
    Joshua RutherfordJoshua Rutherford
    Federal prosecutors say a former Delaware teacher who pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor into engaging in sexual activity is a danger to the community.More
    Federal prosecutors say a former Delaware teacher who pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor into engaging in sexual activity is a danger to the community.  More

  • 3 Arrested In Harrington For Fraud

    3 Arrested In Harrington For Fraud

    Jun 11, 2018 5:46 PM2018-06-11 21:46:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:11:15 GMT
    Eduardo Guzman (left) and Jorge Marques-Neto. No photo was available for Daviela Pena.Eduardo Guzman (left) and Jorge Marques-Neto. No photo was available for Daviela Pena.
    Eduardo Guzman (left) and Jorge Marques-Neto. No photo was available for Daviela Pena.Eduardo Guzman (left) and Jorge Marques-Neto. No photo was available for Daviela Pena.
    Harrington police arrested three people Friday after investigating a fraud complaint.More
    Harrington police arrested three people Friday after investigating a fraud complaint.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Ocean City Shakes Off Flood Waters

    Ocean City Shakes Off Flood Waters

    Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.

    More

    Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.

    More

  • Two Women in Child Abuse Case Appear in Court

    Two Women in Child Abuse Case Appear in Court

    29-year-old Amanda Wright and 25-year-old Besline Joseph, the two accused abusers, were in Wicomico County Court Friday morning. 

    The two woman arrived with one attorney and the judge decided to hold off on a bond decision until each defendant could have their own attorney. 

    More

    29-year-old Amanda Wright and 25-year-old Besline Joseph, the two accused abusers, were in Wicomico County Court Friday morning. 

    The two woman arrived with one attorney and the judge decided to hold off on a bond decision until each defendant could have their own attorney. 

    More

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices