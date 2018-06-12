Primary Virginia Voters Pick Nominees in Local, Federal Races

Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.More
29-year-old Amanda Wright and 25-year-old Besline Joseph, the two accused abusers, were in Wicomico County Court Friday morning.
The two woman arrived with one attorney and the judge decided to hold off on a bond decision until each defendant could have their own attorney.More
A Virginia man has slurped down 40 dozen oysters to claim victory at this year's World Oyster Eating Championship in New Orleans.More
Authorities in Virginia are expected to resume their search for a person who went missing during flash floods last week.More
The number of people who've died in fires in Virginia is up by 40 percent this year.More
