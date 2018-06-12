Primary Virginia Voters Pick Nominees in Local, Federal Races

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia primary voters are narrowing the field of candidates in a variety of federal and local races.



Among the contests on the ballot Tuesday is that for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Three candidates are facing off for the chance to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who does not have a primary opponent.



There are also primaries in nine congressional races, some in both parties. The most crowded is the Democratic race for the 10th District in northern Virginia.



All localities will have a primary, but not necessarily for both parties. Voters will choose which party's ballot they want.



Anyone not already registered won't be able to vote. Virginia doesn't allow same-day registration.