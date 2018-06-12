Police Search for Missing Camden-Wyoming Woman

CAMDEN, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a Camden-Wyoming woman reported as missing.
Police have issued a Gold Alert for Ruby Twilley, who was last seen at around 11 a.m. Monday, June 11, making a withdrawal from the WSFS bank located at 120 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming.
Twilley is described as 5-foot-3, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, sneakers, and an unknown color sweater. She should be operating a 2003 GMC Sonoma, Delaware registration CL30376. She may possibly be in the Elkton, Maryland, area.
Troopers have been unable to make contact with Twilley to check on her welfare. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for her safety and welfare.
Anyone with information on Twilley's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
