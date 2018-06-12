Mardela Springs Man Goes to Prison for Rape - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Mardela Springs Man Goes to Prison for Rape

Posted: Jun 12, 2018 12:40 PM Updated:
Warner Parkhurst Warner Parkhurst

SALISBURY, Md.- A Mardela Springs man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for raping a teenage girl.

Warner Lee Parkhurst, 38, appeared in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Friday, where he received a total sentence of 20 years, with all but 15 suspended.

Upon release from prison, Parkhurst will be on five years of supervised probation and also be required to register as a Tier III (high-risk) sex offender for life.

Parkhurst pleaded guilty to second-degree rape on April 30.

Prosecutors said Parkhurst engaged in non-consensual intercourse with a girl who was under the age of 14 and staying at his Mardela Springs home in November 2017.

 

