Police Say Burglary Suspect Shot After Entering Home

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Police in Delaware are investigating a shooting that left a burglary suspect with life-threatening injuries.

New Castle County Police say officers were dispatched to a residence at about 11:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a burglary in progress.

Officials say police learned that a 20-year-old man had unlawfully entered the residence while a family was inside.

Authorities say the homeowner confronted the suspect, who was then shot.

The suspect was being treated for life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. The homeowner was not injured.