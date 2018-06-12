Ocean City Reminds Residents and Visitors to 'Walk Smart'

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A campaign in Ocean City is reminding residents and visitors to 'walk smart' this summer. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and other Ocean City officials kicked off the 2018 Walk Smart Campaign.

"Every time the rules of the road are followed, another tragedy is prevented," Police Chief Ross Buzzuro said.

A new addition to the initiative this year is the median fence. Safety was the key driving factor behind the $8.4 million project. It stretches from 26th to 62nd street and divides Coastal Highway, forcing people to cross at marked crosswalks.

"Our goal is that people arrive here safely, they're safe while they're here, and they return home safely," Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said.



But the fence has sparked controversy in the past month, with a video being shared on social media of someone climbing under the fence.

"I think that was the exception and certainly not the rule, I think that was done as a social media posting. But we haven't seen that happening, I don't think you're going to see that happening and if it does we'll make some adjustments if necessary," Meehan said.



SHA administrator, Greg Slater, explained the video was taken during the installation of the fence.



"So, it wasn't completely down to the ground where it needed to be. So the fence is a little bit lower today," Slater said.



Slater also mentioned, when vegetation begins to grow, the temptation to go under will be less desirable. A reminder to walk, drive, and bike smart.