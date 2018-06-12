Neighbors Hopeful For Class Action Suit Against Mountaire Farms - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Neighbors Hopeful For Class Action Suit Against Mountaire Farms

Posted: Jun 12, 2018 7:11 PM Updated:

MILLSBORO, Del.- Chase Brockstedt, an attorney with Baird, Mandalas, Brockstedt LLC, exclusively announced to WBOC about a class action lawsuit will be filed against Mountaire Farms on Wednesday morning. 

After learning this information and seeing the complaint ourselves, WBOC went to Herbert Lane to give neighbors who have been affected by the claims included in the lawsuit the chance to respond.  We spoke to a few neighbors who were happy to hear the news, but only one would publicly respond. 

Wescenia Wise has lived on Herbert Lane for the last 17 years.  Her front yard looks directly out to the Millsboro plant.  She says she's hoping this lawsuit will force Mountaire Farms to be held responsible for groundwater contamination. 

"I just want it to be over with. Get our water right. Because we're going to be here for a long time, then I've got children coming behind," Wise said. 

She says for her, it isn't all about being compensated for what's happened.  She says she's simply hoping for long-term solutions, moving forward. 

"Even though you have a lot of money and a big company, we're people too. We have to live here. This is our lifeline, here," Wise said. 

In a statement to WBOC today, the town of Millsboro says the affected areas identified in the lawsuit are east of town limits. The town says their water supply is okay and checked regularly.  In regards to becoming part of the solution for the affected private wells, they said 

"As many people already know, the Town of Millsboro is expanding at a tremendous rate to the north, south, and west; however, in part due to cost considerations related to infrastructure, the Town has no plans to provide water service to areas located to the east of Millsboro Pond."

Wise says she understands solutions will take time, but says she thinks the class action suit is a step in the right direction. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Six Suspects Arrested in Greenwood Drug Bust

    Four Men Arrested in Greenwood Drug Bust

    Jun 11, 2018 8:22 PM2018-06-12 00:22:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:16:08 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    The Sussex County Drug Unit concluded a month-long drug investigation that led to the arrest of multiple suspects on several drug and other related charges.More
    The Sussex County Drug Unit concluded a month-long drug investigation that led to the arrest of multiple suspects on several drug and other related charges.More

  • Ex-Teacher Faces Sentencing on Child Sex Charge in Delaware

    Ex-Teacher Faces Sentencing on Child Sex Charge in Delaware

    Jun 11, 2018 1:39 PM2018-06-11 17:39:00 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:39:34 GMT
    Joshua RutherfordJoshua Rutherford
    Joshua RutherfordJoshua Rutherford
    Federal prosecutors say a former Delaware teacher who pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor into engaging in sexual activity is a danger to the community.More
    Federal prosecutors say a former Delaware teacher who pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor into engaging in sexual activity is a danger to the community.  More

  • Police Search for Missing Camden-Wyoming Woman

    Police Search for Missing Camden-Wyoming Woman

    Jun 12, 2018 12:30 PM2018-06-12 16:30:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-12 16:30:34 GMT
    Ruby Twilley Ruby Twilley
    Ruby TwilleyRuby Twilley
    Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a Camden-Wyoming woman reported as missing.More
    Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a Camden-Wyoming woman reported as missing. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Ocean City Shakes Off Flood Waters

    Ocean City Shakes Off Flood Waters

    Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.

    More

    Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.

    More

  • Two Women in Child Abuse Case Appear in Court

    Two Women in Child Abuse Case Appear in Court

    29-year-old Amanda Wright and 25-year-old Besline Joseph, the two accused abusers, were in Wicomico County Court Friday morning. 

    The two woman arrived with one attorney and the judge decided to hold off on a bond decision until each defendant could have their own attorney. 

    More

    29-year-old Amanda Wright and 25-year-old Besline Joseph, the two accused abusers, were in Wicomico County Court Friday morning. 

    The two woman arrived with one attorney and the judge decided to hold off on a bond decision until each defendant could have their own attorney. 

    More

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices