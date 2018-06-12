Neighbors Hopeful For Class Action Suit Against Mountaire Farms

MILLSBORO, Del.- Chase Brockstedt, an attorney with Baird, Mandalas, Brockstedt LLC, exclusively announced to WBOC about a class action lawsuit will be filed against Mountaire Farms on Wednesday morning.

After learning this information and seeing the complaint ourselves, WBOC went to Herbert Lane to give neighbors who have been affected by the claims included in the lawsuit the chance to respond. We spoke to a few neighbors who were happy to hear the news, but only one would publicly respond.

Wescenia Wise has lived on Herbert Lane for the last 17 years. Her front yard looks directly out to the Millsboro plant. She says she's hoping this lawsuit will force Mountaire Farms to be held responsible for groundwater contamination.

"I just want it to be over with. Get our water right. Because we're going to be here for a long time, then I've got children coming behind," Wise said.

She says for her, it isn't all about being compensated for what's happened. She says she's simply hoping for long-term solutions, moving forward.

"Even though you have a lot of money and a big company, we're people too. We have to live here. This is our lifeline, here," Wise said.

In a statement to WBOC today, the town of Millsboro says the affected areas identified in the lawsuit are east of town limits. The town says their water supply is okay and checked regularly. In regards to becoming part of the solution for the affected private wells, they said

"As many people already know, the Town of Millsboro is expanding at a tremendous rate to the north, south, and west; however, in part due to cost considerations related to infrastructure, the Town has no plans to provide water service to areas located to the east of Millsboro Pond."

Wise says she understands solutions will take time, but says she thinks the class action suit is a step in the right direction.