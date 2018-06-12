Group Rallies For Tougher Bail Restrictions on Hit and Run Drive - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Group Rallies For Tougher Bail Restrictions on Hit and Run Drivers in Delaware

Posted: Jun 12, 2018 7:52 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- Dozens of people, including the family of a Sussex County girl killed in a crash in April, rallied on Tuesday at Legislative Hall for tougher bail restrictions and criminal penalties for hit and run drivers.

The family of 9-year-old Germani Truitt-Handy and their supporters gathered at Legislative Hall and eventually entered the statehouse seeking to meet with lawmakers over bail laws.

"I'm here because I want to see justice for my daughter, who was just an innocent child and who was just checking her mailbox," said Shaquita Truitt, who is Germani's mother.

State police said the person who hit Truitt-Handy did not stop after leaving the scene and was able to post unsecured bail.

Relatives of Roger Coberly, who was killed last year in a hit and run crash near Sandtown, also joined the protest as well.

State Rep. Tim Dukes (R-Laurel) met with the group and said he hopes the legislature can look at the issue but pointed to the fact that lawmakers may not have enough time in this session to be able to enact major changes. He 

"We're really pressing the limit with the time that we have left but it's something we will really look at the statutes and how the law is written," he said.

House Minority Leader Danny Short (R-Seaford) said he had sat down Truitt-Handy's family and was told an attorney would be drafting legislation with the proposed changes relatives of Germani would like to see. He said on Tuesday that proposal had not been sent to him.

 

