Delaware's House Passes Paid Parental Leave for School Employees

Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.More
29-year-old Amanda Wright and 25-year-old Besline Joseph, the two accused abusers, were in Wicomico County Court Friday morning.
The two woman arrived with one attorney and the judge decided to hold off on a bond decision until each defendant could have their own attorney.More
Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.
State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.More
