RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WBOC) - The Virginia primary results are in and voters in Accomack County have elected their party's District 2 congressional seat and a GOP Senate seat.

Corey Stewart has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Virginia and will face incumbent Tim Kaine in the November general election. Stewart beat state lawmaker Nick Freitas and Chesapeake minister E.W. Jackson in Tuesday's race. Stewart is a conservative provocateur who often feuds with members of his party. He's a one-time state chairman of President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and nearly won the 2017 Republican nomination for governor. He has pledged to run a "vicious" campaign against Kaine.

Former governor and 2016 vice-presidential candidate Kaine didn't face primary opposition. The Democrat is the early favorite to win the general election.

Virginia Republicans haven't won a statewide race in nearly a decade, and Kaine has a massive fundraising advantage over Stewart.

In District 2, which covers Accomack County, a former Navy commander has won the Democratic primary in coastal Virginia's congressional district.

Elaine Luria's victory on Tuesday pits her against Republican Congressman Scott Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, in November. Taylor defeated Mary Jones in the Republican primary. Luria defeated school teacher Karen Mallard in Virginia's 2nd District.

National Democrats are backing Luria in their quest to flip the district and recapture the U.S. House. The 2nd District is considered competitive, although political observers say it leans Republican.

The district includes the Eastern Shore, Williamsburg and Virginia Beach, the state's largest city. It's also home to the world's largest Navy base in Norfolk and has one of the highest concentrations of veterans.

Luria owns a small business with her Navy veteran husband, the Mermaid Factory.

Hampton businesswoman Shaun Brown is also running as an independent

