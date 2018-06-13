Virginia Primary Results

It's full speed ahead for commuters going to and from Caroline and Talbot counties. The Maryland State Highway Administration opened up the new Dover Bridge Tuesday afternoon.More
It's full speed ahead for commuters going to and from Caroline and Talbot counties. The Maryland State Highway Administration opened up the new Dover Bridge Tuesday afternoon.More
Dozens of people, including the family of a Sussex County girl killed in a crash in April, rallied on Tuesday at Legislative Hall for tougher bail restrictions and criminal penalties for hit and run drivers.
The family of 9-year-old Germani Truitt-Handy and their supporters gathered at Legislative Hall and eventually entered the statehouse seeking to meet with lawmakers over bail laws.More
Nearly 700 people from the Millsboro area are part of a class action lawsuit to be filed against Mountaire Farms Wednesday.
Chase Brockstedt, a partner at Delaware law firm Baird, Mandalas and Brockstedt, says his firm and a team of experts have been investigating Mountaire for several months since the company was cited for wastewater violations last fall.More
