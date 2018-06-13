Ex-Maryland Senator Registers to Vote, Eligible to Win Primary
Jun 13, 2018
Former Maryland state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks (Photo: AP)
BALTIMORE (AP)- A former Maryland state senator who pleaded guilty in a federal bribery case is once again on the state's voting rolls, which means he could be re-elected if he wins the primary for his seat.
Nathaniel T. Oaks re-registered to vote last week, but he told The Baltimore Sun his intention was not to become a state senator again. He didn't explain his reasoning.
The Baltimore Democrat resigned in March, at which time the primary ballot was already frozen. He reiterated he would decline the nomination if he wins the June 26 primary. His sentencing on federal corruption charges is scheduled for July, and he's likely to receive eight to 10 years in prison.
If he wins and declines the nomination, the district's Democratic Central Committee will pick a replacement.
