Man Sentenced to Life for Salisbury Murder Following Retrial

SALISBURY, Md.- A man convicted for the second time of killing a Salisbury cab driver more than 40 years ago has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Nathaniel Appleby-El, 59, was re-tried in April after being granted a new trial. A Wicomico County jury subsequently convicted him of first-degree murder and related offenses.

Prosecutors said that on Christmas Eve of 1977, the body of Charles Adkins Jr., a Salisbury cab driver nicknamed “Chief," was discovered inside his taxi cab in the area of East and Substation roads in Salisbury.

Adkins was shot and robbed of his money and several personal items. Appleby-El was identified as a person of interest, interviewed by law enforcement, and made a written statement

regarding his involvement in the robbery and death of Adkins.

Prosecutors said Gerald Curtis participated in the robbery and murder of Adkins with Appleby-El.

On May 12, 1978, a Wicomico County jury found Appleby-El guilty of first-degree murder and carrying handgun. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and three years for carrying a handgun. However, in 2015, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals overturned Appleby-El’s 1978 murder conviction and he was awarded a new trial.

In 1984, while behind bars for the 1978 Wicomico County conviction, Appleby-El stabbed and killed Herman Toulson, a correctional officer at the former Maryland Penitentiary in

Baltimore. Toulson was the first correctional officer to be murdered in the State of Maryland in the line of duty.

For Toulson's killing, Appleby-El was sentenced to 66 years in prison.