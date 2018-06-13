Suspects Sought in Dover Shooting

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for two men wanted for firing shots at two women late Tuesday night.
The incident reportedly happened shortly after 11:15 p.m. in the area of Periwinkle Drive and Caroline Place. Police said two unknown men walked up to the intersection and began shooting at two women who were standing near the roadway. Police said none of the woman were injured, but an unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire and several shell casings were found on scene.
After the shooting the suspects fled south on Caroline Place to an unknown location.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com .
Nearly 700 people from the Millsboro area are part of a class action lawsuit to be filed against Mountaire Farms Wednesday.
Chase Brockstedt, a partner at Delaware law firm Baird, Mandalas and Brockstedt, says his firm and a team of experts have been investigating Mountaire for several months since the company was cited for wastewater violations last fall.
Nearly 700 people from the Millsboro area are part of a class action lawsuit to be filed against Mountaire Farms Wednesday.
Chase Brockstedt, a partner at Delaware law firm Baird, Mandalas and Brockstedt, says his firm and a team of experts have been investigating Mountaire for several months since the company was cited for wastewater violations last fall.
Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-06-13 11:51:13 GMT
Dozens of people, including the family of a Sussex County, Delaware, girl killed in a crash in April, rallied on Tuesday at Legislative Hall for tougher bail restrictions and criminal penalties for hit-and-run drivers.More
Dozens of people, including the family of a Sussex County, Delaware, girl killed in a crash in April, rallied on Tuesday at Legislative Hall for tougher bail restrictions and criminal penalties for hit-and-run drivers.More
Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-06-13 11:40:09 GMT
Mountaire Farms has formally asked the Delaware Superior Court to strike a motion to intervene filed against the poultry company's consent decree with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.More
Mountaire Farms has formally asked the Delaware Superior Court to strike a motion to intervene filed against the poultry company's consent decree with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. More
Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-13 11:38:40 GMT
MILLSBORO, Del.- Nearly 700 people from the Millsboro area are part of a class action lawsuit to be filed against Mountaire Farms Wednesday. Chase Brockstedt, a partner at Delaware firm Baird, Mandalas and Brockstedt, says his firm and a team of experts hMore
Nearly 700 people from the Millsboro, Delaware, area are part of a class action lawsuit to be filed against Mountaire Farms on Wednesday.More