Suspects Sought in Dover Shooting

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for two men wanted for firing shots at two women late Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly happened shortly after 11:15 p.m. in the area of Periwinkle Drive and Caroline Place. Police said two unknown men walked up to the intersection and began shooting at two women who were standing near the roadway. Police said none of the woman were injured, but an unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire and several shell casings were found on scene.

After the shooting the suspects fled south on Caroline Place to an unknown location.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com .