Gun Rights Advocates Challenge Maryland Bump Stock Ban

BALTIMORE (AP)- A gun rights group has filed a federal lawsuit challenging Maryland's recently enacted ban on devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic firearms.           

The complaint filed Monday by a group called Maryland Shall Issue says the ban passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Larry Hogan in April violates both the federal and state constitutions.           

The ban prohibits the manufacture, possession, sale or transfer of any "rapid fire trigger activator" such as a bump stock. It is scheduled to take effect Oct. 1.           

The lawsuit argues among other things that banning the continued possession of devices that are currently legal without compensating their owners amounts to an unconstitutional taking of property.           

The plaintiffs also argue that the law is unconstitutionally vague and violates their due process rights.

