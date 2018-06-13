Gun Rights Advocates Challenge Maryland Bump Stock Ban

Nearly 700 people from the Millsboro area are part of a class action lawsuit to be filed against Mountaire Farms Wednesday.
Chase Brockstedt, a partner at Delaware law firm Baird, Mandalas and Brockstedt, says his firm and a team of experts have been investigating Mountaire for several months since the company was cited for wastewater violations last fall.
Wednesday, June 13 2018
