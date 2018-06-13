Mountaire Farms Fires Back Over Class Action Lawsuit

MILLSBORO, Del.- Mountaire Farms is firing back against lawyers who have filed a class-action lawsuit stemming from wastewater violations at its Millsboro processing plant.

In a statement, the company said it had not seen the complaint filed Wednesday. But Mountaire is taking aim at what it calls a media blitz by the plaintiffs' attorneys, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt and its out of state partner, Schochor, Federico & Staton, who held a noon press conference announcing the filing.

Mountaire called Wednesday's press conference "a publicity stunt by a group of opportunistic lawyers hoping to

cash in on a problem that has already been solved through a consent decree with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control."

The company says lawyers are hoping to cash in on a problem that has already been solved through a consent decree with Delaware environmental officials.

Mountaire also says elevated levels of nitrates in groundwater is a common condition in Sussex County that predates the arrival of the processing facility in 2000.

The company said it expects to be served a copy of the lawsuit soon and will "and will vigorously defend the allegations in

court as well as thoroughly question the alleged experts."

Mountaire said it will have further comment once it has the opportunity to read the complaint in full.

More on WBOC's coverage of the lawsuit here. Click here to watch Wednesday's press conference.