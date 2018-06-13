Dover Man Faces Multiple Drug Charges

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was arrested on multiple drug charges Tuesday afternoon.

Marcus Bolden, 31, was pulled over for a traffic violation. He was also wanted on a capias out of the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

Bolden was arrested without incident, but he was found to be in possession of 3.7 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of cocaine, 70 oxycodone tablets, 47 grams of marijuana and $477 in suspected drug money, the Dover Police Department said.

According to police, Bolden was staying at the Relax Inn on S. DuPont Highway in Dover. When authorities searched the room, they allegedly found 62.2 grams of crack cocaine, 23.3 grams of cocaine, 273 bags of heroin, 21.5 doses of ecstasy and 628.8 grams of marijuana. Additionally, authorities found paraphernalia, $3,777 cash and 9 millimeter ammunition.

Bolden was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correction Center in default of $42,300 secured and $126,200 cash bonds.