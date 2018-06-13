Floodwater Damage in Dagsboro

DAGSBORO, De-- The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.



"it was definitely an experience," says Janet Ammons

An experience Janet Ammons and her family now have to live with.

The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro.

Janet says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

"Trapped, we feel trapped," says Ammons.

13 year-old Christopher Layfield says he hopes help arrives sooner rather than later.

"I fear I can fall in because it's so deep," says Layfield.

Their neighbor Valerie Marshal is in disbelief of how deep the hole is.

"If it rains right now, you don't even know it's is going to collapse or what, you don't know. and that's sad," says Marshal.

A concern, neighbors, hope is addressed soon.

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County.