Options Available to Cut Back on Ocean City Air Show Traffic - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Options Available to Cut Back on Ocean City Air Show Traffic

Posted: Jun 13, 2018 6:31 PM Updated:

Ocean City, Md. – The Town of Ocean City is reminding residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during the 2018 Ocean City Air Show this weekend.

Traffic congestion is expected in the downtown area from the Route 50 Bridge to north of 33rd Street Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The town's municipal bus system will be running. Every few minutes, buses will be leaving from the park and ride lot on Route 50 as well as from the Tanger Outlets. Regular bus service on Coastal Highway starting at 144th Street at the Ocean City Northside Transit Station will be leaving southbound every ten minutes or less, according to a release from the town.

Buses may be boarded at any stop. Stops are located every other block between the 144th Street Station and 17th Street, where the Air Show can be accessed.

Bus tickets cost $3 (exact change) and can be used all day. The buses run 24/7.

Additionally, the boardwalk trams will be operating, except at the full height of the air show due to crowds. The tram runs from its station at 27th Street to the inlet. Stops are made upon request, the town said. 

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Floodwater Damage in Dagsboro

    Floodwater Damage in Dagsboro

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Archie Campbell Elected as Mayor of Milford

    Archie Campbell Elected as Mayor of Milford

    On Saturday, Archie Campbell won the mayoral race in Milford, besting competitor Todd Culotta. Campbell received 537 votes to Culotta's 334. Campbell is replacing current mayor Bryan Shupe, who is stepping down to run for Rep. Harvey Kenton's seat in the Delaware House of Representatives.

    More

    On Saturday, Archie Campbell won the mayoral race in Milford, besting competitor Todd Culotta. Campbell received 537 votes to Culotta's 334. Campbell is replacing current mayor Bryan Shupe, who is stepping down to run for Rep. Harvey Kenton's seat in the Delaware House of Representatives.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices