Options Available to Cut Back on Ocean City Air Show Traffic

Ocean City, Md. – The Town of Ocean City is reminding residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during the 2018 Ocean City Air Show this weekend.

Traffic congestion is expected in the downtown area from the Route 50 Bridge to north of 33rd Street Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The town's municipal bus system will be running. Every few minutes, buses will be leaving from the park and ride lot on Route 50 as well as from the Tanger Outlets. Regular bus service on Coastal Highway starting at 144th Street at the Ocean City Northside Transit Station will be leaving southbound every ten minutes or less, according to a release from the town.

Buses may be boarded at any stop. Stops are located every other block between the 144th Street Station and 17th Street, where the Air Show can be accessed.

Bus tickets cost $3 (exact change) and can be used all day. The buses run 24/7.

Additionally, the boardwalk trams will be operating, except at the full height of the air show due to crowds. The tram runs from its station at 27th Street to the inlet. Stops are made upon request, the town said.