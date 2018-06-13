Bill Banning Abortions After 20 Weeks Goes Before Delaware Senate Committee

DOVER, Del. --- A bill banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy was the focus of a Delaware Senate committee on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 205 went before the committee but state records did not show on Wednesday whether it had been signed out of committee for a full vote on the Senate floor.

Supporters believe the legislation would protect unborn children who could survive with the help of medical advances while opponents say the bill would take away the rights of women to have abortions.

The legislation would apply similar restrictions that were found on an amendment that was not attached to a bill passed last year that was aimed at protecting abortion rights in state law.