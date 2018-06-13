Class Action Lawsuit Experts Discuss Their Issues With Mountaire Farms Addressed In Lawsuit

The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.
The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro.
Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.
Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County.More
Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.
State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.More
On Saturday, Archie Campbell won the mayoral race in Milford, besting competitor Todd Culotta. Campbell received 537 votes to Culotta's 334. Campbell is replacing current mayor Bryan Shupe, who is stepping down to run for Rep. Harvey Kenton's seat in the Delaware House of Representatives.More
