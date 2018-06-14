Police: Mother Charged After Child Is Left in Car Alone - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Mother Charged After Child Is Left in Car Alone

Posted: Jun 14, 2018
BERLIN, Md. -- The Worcester County Sheriff's Office said a mother was arrested in May after deputies found her child sitting in a car unattended.

It happened May 25, when deputies responded to the parking lot of the Walmart in Berlin. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies found a child sitting in the car with the windows up. Police said the mother, identified as Timothy Staples- Gordy, told officers she had only left the child while she went to get a shopping cart.

However, the Sheriff's Office said they later learned she left the car for more than 10 minutes to go into the store. Because deputies could smell alcohol, the Sheriff's Office said deputies performed sobriety tests that she did poorly on.

She was charged with reckless endangerment, and other related charges, as well as alcohol-related traffic violations. 

 

