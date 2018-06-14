Early Voting Begins for Maryland Primary - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Early Voting Begins for Maryland Primary

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 3:16 AM Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Early voting is beginning in the Maryland primary.

Voting sites open Thursday across the state at about 80 different locations. They are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through next Thursday.

Voters are deciding who the candidates will be in November.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan isn't facing a primary unchallenged. There are more than half a dozen candidates on the ballot for the Democratic nomination to challenge Hogan.

Candidates are being chosen for the state's eight U.S. House seats and one of Maryland's U.S. Senate seats. All 188 seats in the General Assembly will be decided this year.

Attorney General Brian Frosh and Comptroller Peter Franchot are unchallenged in the primary. Their Republican opponents, Craig Wolf and Anjali Phukan, also are unchallenged.

The primary is June 26.

