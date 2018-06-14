New Improvements at Maryland Food Bank - Eastern Shore Branch - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Improvements at Maryland Food Bank - Eastern Shore Branch

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 7:58 AM Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md. - The managing director at the Maryland Food Bank - Eastern Shore Branch says recently completed improvements at the facility will help better serve the needs of the community. 

"There's 42,000 food insecure families here on the Eastern Shore; 14,000 of them are children. It's out due diligence to make sure we're able to access every effort that we can," said Managing Director Jennifer Small. 

Upgrades were made all over the building, but the most meaningful improvements were made inside the warehouse where food is sorted, packed up, and shipped out from. 

More than 50 racking spaces have been added inside the warehouse, which means more food can come into the facility and get sorted.

Additionally, a new 2,400-square-foot cold sort room will better serve volunteers.

"When you look at a distribution influx of one-and-a-half million to over 6 [million] in just nine years, obviously there's still still work to do and by enhancing our facility it will make our job so much easier," said Small.

Small said the ultimate goal is to improve distribution and efficiency by 40 to 50 percent over the next three to five years.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Easton Truck Fire Ruled Arson

    Easton Truck Fire Ruled Arson

    Jun 14, 2018 11:44 AM2018-06-14 15:44:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:15:45 GMT
    Truck fire found in Easton MDTruck fire found in Easton MD
    Truck fire found in Easton MDTruck fire found in Easton MD
    Easton police say a pickup truck that was discovered on fire overnight was intentionally set.More
    Easton police say a pickup truck that was discovered on fire overnight was intentionally set.More

  • New Improvements at Maryland Food Bank - Eastern Shore Branch

    New Improvements at Maryland Food Bank - Eastern Shore Branch

    Jun 14, 2018 7:58 AM2018-06-14 11:58:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:43:33 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The managing director at the Maryland Food Bank - Eastern Shore Branch says recently completed improvements at the facility will help better serve the needs of the community.More
    The managing director at the Maryland Food Bank - Eastern Shore Branch says recently completed improvements at the facility will help better serve the needs of the community. More

  • Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Robbery

    Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Robbery

    Jun 14, 2018 9:32 AM2018-06-14 13:32:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:06:43 GMT
    Bobby HornsbyBobby Hornsby
    Bobby HornsbyBobby Hornsby
    A Salisbury, Maryland, man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery in connection with a pair of bank robberies that happened on the same day last year.More
    A Salisbury, Maryland, man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery in connection with a pair of bank robberies that happened on the same day last year. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

    Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Class Action Lawsuit Experts Discuss Their Issues With Mountaire Farms Addressed In Lawsuit

    Class Action Lawsuit Experts Discuss Their Issues With Mountaire Farms Addressed In Lawsuit

    The law firm Baird, Mandalas & Brockstedt LLC officially filed their class action suit in Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

    After filing their lawsuit, attorney Chase Brockstedt hosted a news conference with his legal team, experts and clients to discuss the details.  Brockstedt says this class action suit is unlike others because it provides expert reports early on.  Normally expert testimonies are not given until later in the legal process.

    More

    The law firm Baird, Mandalas & Brockstedt LLC officially filed their class action suit in Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

    After filing their lawsuit, attorney Chase Brockstedt hosted a news conference with his legal team, experts and clients to discuss the details.  Brockstedt says this class action suit is unlike others because it provides expert reports early on.  Normally expert testimonies are not given until later in the legal process.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices