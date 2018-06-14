New Improvements at Maryland Food Bank - Eastern Shore Branch

SALISBURY, Md. - The managing director at the Maryland Food Bank - Eastern Shore Branch says recently completed improvements at the facility will help better serve the needs of the community.

"There's 42,000 food insecure families here on the Eastern Shore; 14,000 of them are children. It's out due diligence to make sure we're able to access every effort that we can," said Managing Director Jennifer Small.

Upgrades were made all over the building, but the most meaningful improvements were made inside the warehouse where food is sorted, packed up, and shipped out from.

More than 50 racking spaces have been added inside the warehouse, which means more food can come into the facility and get sorted.

Additionally, a new 2,400-square-foot cold sort room will better serve volunteers.

"When you look at a distribution influx of one-and-a-half million to over 6 [million] in just nine years, obviously there's still still work to do and by enhancing our facility it will make our job so much easier," said Small.

Small said the ultimate goal is to improve distribution and efficiency by 40 to 50 percent over the next three to five years.