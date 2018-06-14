Convicted Bank Robber Sentenced to 70 Years

SALISBURY, Md.- A 26-year-old Salisbury man convicted of robbing a Bank of Delmarva branch in 2016 has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Richard Moise was convicted by a Wicomico County jury back in February of five counts of armed robbery, one count for

each bank employee who was a victim, and use of a handgun in the commission of the robbery.

On Friday, June 8, Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced Moise to 10 years for each count of armed robbery to be served consecutive to one another and an additional 20 years for the use of a handgun during the robbery, also to be served consecutive.

The convictions arise from a Dec. 9, 2016, robbery in which five masked persons, two of whom were armed with handguns, entered the Bank of Delmarva on Eastern Shore Drive in Salisbury just before 6 pm.

Prosecutors said Moise collected the money while two other suspects brandished firearms at bank employees. The suspects ordered bank employees to the ground at gun point and bound three bank tellers with zip ties.

The suspects took more than $11,000 in cash from the bank, as well as some personal property from the bank employees.

The majority of personal items and all of the stolen money

were recovered through the investigative efforts of police.