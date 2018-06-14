Convicted Bank Robber Sentenced to 70 Years - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Convicted Bank Robber Sentenced to 70 Years

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 9:09 AM Updated:
Richard Moise Richard Moise

SALISBURY, Md.- A 26-year-old Salisbury man convicted of robbing a Bank of Delmarva branch in 2016 has been sentenced to 70 years in prison. 

Richard Moise was convicted by a Wicomico County jury back in February of five counts of armed robbery, one count for
each bank employee who was a victim, and use of a handgun in the commission of the robbery. 

On Friday, June 8, Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced Moise to 10 years for each count of armed robbery to be served consecutive to one another and an additional 20 years for the use of a handgun during the robbery, also to be served consecutive.

The convictions arise from a Dec. 9, 2016, robbery in which five masked persons, two of whom were armed with handguns, entered the Bank of Delmarva on Eastern Shore Drive in Salisbury just before 6 pm.

Prosecutors said Moise collected the money while two other suspects brandished firearms at bank employees. The suspects ordered bank employees to the ground at gun point and bound three bank tellers with zip ties.

The suspects took more than $11,000 in cash from the bank, as well as some personal property from the bank employees.

The majority of personal items and all of the stolen money
were recovered through the investigative efforts of police.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

    Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Class Action Lawsuit Experts Discuss Their Issues With Mountaire Farms Addressed In Lawsuit

    Class Action Lawsuit Experts Discuss Their Issues With Mountaire Farms Addressed In Lawsuit

    The law firm Baird, Mandalas & Brockstedt LLC officially filed their class action suit in Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

    After filing their lawsuit, attorney Chase Brockstedt hosted a news conference with his legal team, experts and clients to discuss the details.  Brockstedt says this class action suit is unlike others because it provides expert reports early on.  Normally expert testimonies are not given until later in the legal process.

    More

    The law firm Baird, Mandalas & Brockstedt LLC officially filed their class action suit in Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

    After filing their lawsuit, attorney Chase Brockstedt hosted a news conference with his legal team, experts and clients to discuss the details.  Brockstedt says this class action suit is unlike others because it provides expert reports early on.  Normally expert testimonies are not given until later in the legal process.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices