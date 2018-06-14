Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Robbery

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 9:32 AM Updated:
Bobby Hornsby Bobby Hornsby

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery in connection with a pair of bank robberies that happened on the same day last year. 

Prosecutors said that in the morning of Dec. 5, 2017, Bobby Hornsby, 38, walked into the Hebron Savings Bank at 1008 W. Main St. in Salisbury, and handed a teller a note claiming he had a gun and would shoot unless the teller gave him money.

Later that same day Hornsby used the same tactic at the PNC Bank, at 1512 S. Salisbury Blvd. in Salisbury.

After fleeing the second crime in his car, police spotted and chased Hornsby.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and the Salisbury Police Department eventually arrested Hornsby on the Route 13 Bypass in Salisbury.

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

    Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Class Action Lawsuit Experts Discuss Their Issues With Mountaire Farms Addressed In Lawsuit

    Class Action Lawsuit Experts Discuss Their Issues With Mountaire Farms Addressed In Lawsuit

    The law firm Baird, Mandalas & Brockstedt LLC officially filed their class action suit in Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

    After filing their lawsuit, attorney Chase Brockstedt hosted a news conference with his legal team, experts and clients to discuss the details.  Brockstedt says this class action suit is unlike others because it provides expert reports early on.  Normally expert testimonies are not given until later in the legal process.

    More

    The law firm Baird, Mandalas & Brockstedt LLC officially filed their class action suit in Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

    After filing their lawsuit, attorney Chase Brockstedt hosted a news conference with his legal team, experts and clients to discuss the details.  Brockstedt says this class action suit is unlike others because it provides expert reports early on.  Normally expert testimonies are not given until later in the legal process.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices