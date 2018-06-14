Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Robbery

Thousands of people are gathering at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway for the four-day 2018 Firefly Music Festival, which gets underway Thursday. The festival is bringing with it a lot of traffic, which will result in road closures and detours in and around the area of the event.More
The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.
The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro.
Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.
Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County.More
Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.
State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.More
The law firm Baird, Mandalas & Brockstedt LLC officially filed their class action suit in Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.
After filing their lawsuit, attorney Chase Brockstedt hosted a news conference with his legal team, experts and clients to discuss the details. Brockstedt says this class action suit is unlike others because it provides expert reports early on. Normally expert testimonies are not given until later in the legal process.More
