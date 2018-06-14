Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Robbery

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery in connection with a pair of bank robberies that happened on the same day last year.

Prosecutors said that in the morning of Dec. 5, 2017, Bobby Hornsby, 38, walked into the Hebron Savings Bank at 1008 W. Main St. in Salisbury, and handed a teller a note claiming he had a gun and would shoot unless the teller gave him money.

Later that same day Hornsby used the same tactic at the PNC Bank, at 1512 S. Salisbury Blvd. in Salisbury.

After fleeing the second crime in his car, police spotted and chased Hornsby.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and the Salisbury Police Department eventually arrested Hornsby on the Route 13 Bypass in Salisbury.