Road Closures, Detours as 2018 Firefly Music Festival Gets Underway in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Thousands of people are gathering at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway for the four-day 2018 Firefly Music Festival, which gets underway Thursday. 

Eminem, Kendrick Lemar and the Arctic Monkeys are some of headline acts for this year's event. The lineup also includes Logic, Foster the People, The Killers and Lil Wayne and dozens of other artists.

The festival is bringing with it a lot of traffic, which will result in road closures and detours in and around the area of the event. According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, its Transportation Management Center staff, in coordination with the Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police, will monitor traffic in and around the Dover vicinity to ensure safe travel for motorists.

With the expected number of patrons attending the festival, Leipsic and Persimmon Tree road in the vicinity of Dover International Speedway will be closed to through traffic beginning at noon on Thursday, June 14, until Sunday evening, June 17.

At the conclusion of the festival, all roads will be reopened. Local residents will not have access through the closure area until the conclusion of the festival.

Camping/RV processing will be located at Dover International Speedway (DIS) Lot 1 (Lot 1 is the largest DIS parking lot) located south of the speedway bordered by US 13, Leipsic Road, and Plaza Drive. Traffic from the south will enter Lot 1 from US 13 through Jefferic Boulevard, and from the north using Leipsic Road.

Campers/RVs from the north will use SR 1 to Exit 104 to US 13 to a left turn at Leipsic Road.

Should traffic conditions warrant, Exit 104 and Exit 98 from SR 1 will be closed, and traffic will be directed to Exit 95 to Bay Road onto US 13 North to Lot 1 via Jefferic Boulevard.

Once each vehicle is processed in Lot 1 they will exit at the east end of Lot 1 back to Leipsic Road to their assigned camping area.

For festival patrons that are not camping on Dover International Speedway property, daily parking is available in speedway parking lots. Daily parking lots are accessible from the Main Entrance to Dover International Speedway from US 13.

"Will Call" passes for Firefly will be processed at the Dover Mall. Firefly patrons are encouraged to have their "Will Call" passes before being processed for camping.

Motorists can adjust their routes or travel times by using DelDOT's Smartphone application. The DelDOT App is available and can be downloaded free at the Google Play and Apple store, search for "DelDOT." WTMC 1380 AM is also available through the DelDOT App. The DelDOT App for updated travel-related information or tune to WTMC 1380 AM for up-to-the-minute traffic conditions.

Visit DelDOT at https://www.DelDOT.gov/

For additional information visit:

Dover International Speedway: http://www.doverspeedway.com/

Firefly Music Festival: https://fireflyfestival.com/

Delaware Tourism: https://www.visitdelaware.com/

