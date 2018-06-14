Easton Truck Fire Ruled Arson

EASTON, Md.- Easton police say a pickup truck that was discovered on fire overnight was intentionally set.

Police said that at around 1:36 a.m. officers were en route to another call when they spooted a Toyota pickup truck with its door open and a fire blazing inside at 504 North St.

The fire caused an estimated $500 in damage to the pickup. There were no reported injuries.

Police said the fire, which has been ruled arson, started in the truck's glove compartment.

Police are asking anyone who has any information regarding this fire to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.