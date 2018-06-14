Easton Truck Fire Ruled Arson - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Easton Truck Fire Ruled Arson

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 11:44 AM Updated:
Truck fire found in Easton MD Truck fire found in Easton MD

EASTON, Md.- Easton police say a pickup truck that was discovered on fire overnight was intentionally set.

Police said that at around 1:36 a.m. officers were en route to another call when they spooted a Toyota pickup truck with its door open and a fire blazing inside at 504 North St. 

The fire caused an estimated $500 in damage to the pickup. There were no reported injuries.

Police said the fire, which has been ruled arson, started in the truck's glove compartment.

Police are asking anyone who has any information regarding this fire to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

    Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Crab Peak Season Draws Near, Only One Crab House Gets Pickers

    Crab Peak Season Draws Near, Only One Crab House Gets Pickers

    Like the inside of his crab house, hope for Old Salty's Seafood owner, Jay Newcomb, is running close to empty.

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security began releasing the 15,000 H2-B worker visas it promised through a lottery system this week. Places like Old Salty's, hoping to get their Mexican crab pickers, still haven't heard a thing.

    More

    Like the inside of his crab house, hope for Old Salty's Seafood owner, Jay Newcomb, is running close to empty.

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security began releasing the 15,000 H2-B worker visas it promised through a lottery system this week. Places like Old Salty's, hoping to get their Mexican crab pickers, still haven't heard a thing.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices