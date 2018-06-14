Salisbury Salvation Army Baseball Field as Good as New

These are some of the men that made the Salvation Army ball field restoration possible.From left to right, Cliff Driver, Willie Downing, John Nissel, Chuck Montrie, and Chuck Rousseau. (Photo: Nicole Wheatley)

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salvation Army's baseball field in Salisbury was given a complete makeover in one day on Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday, the field was overgrown with weeds encroaching into the infield.

Salvation Army ball field before renovation. (Photo: Nicole Wheatley)

Montgomery County Parks headed the project to completely renovate the field with the help of The Maryland Recreation and Parks Association. Volunteers from the Salvation army and around 14 volunteers from MRPA assisted with the renovation.

The entire field received new materials with the infield getting new dirt, the outfield gaining new sod, and a whole new irrigation system and fence being put in around the field. These improvements are meant to create a more playable and safe environment for the community groups that use the field. The first group took test this out was a girls' softball team that took the field for a game right after the restoration.

The Salvation Army ball field after renovation. (Photo: Nicole Wheatley)

The whole operation that took place in one day can be seen in a time lapse here.

The materials used for the project were donated by many businesses and organizations including Best Fence, BSN Sports, Collins Wharf Sod, Davis, Bowen & Friedel, Inc., Luck Ecosystems, Mid-Atlantic Turf, Inc., MRPA, Montgomery County Parks, Newsom, Peninsula Irrigation, Queen Anne’s County Parks, The Salvation Army, SiteOne Landscape Supply and Wicomico County Recreation & Parks.