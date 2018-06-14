Faith Woodard - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Faith Woodard

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 3:33 PM Updated:

Faith Woodard joined the WBOC News team in June 2018 as a reporter. A Florida native, Faith spent her summers in Tampa Bay on the beach, so she’s excited about living on the coast here in Delmarva.

A May 2018 graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, Faith specializes in video news. She received honors in multiple courses at Columbia and was president of the Association of Black Journalists. She also interned at multiple news organizations including NBC Universal, USA Today and Starfish Media Group. Additionally, Faith was a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York, as well as the Big East Digital Network.

Before Columbia, Faith attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. where she received her bachelor's degree in English, and worked at her campus news station. But beyond shooting the news, Faith can also shoot the basketball. She was a four year starter and captain on the Georgetown Women’s Basketball Team, and a state champion track runner in high school.

In her spare time, Faith enjoys spending time with family, shopping, reading, or listening to her favorite artist, Stevie Wonder. To send along a story idea, or your favorite Stevie Wonder song, email fwoodard@wboc.com or find her on social media @TheFaithWoodard.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

    Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Crab Peak Season Draws Near, Only One Crab House Gets Pickers

    Crab Peak Season Draws Near, Only One Crab House Gets Pickers

    Like the inside of his crab house, hope for Old Salty's Seafood owner, Jay Newcomb, is running close to empty.

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security began releasing the 15,000 H2-B worker visas it promised through a lottery system this week. Places like Old Salty's, hoping to get their Mexican crab pickers, still haven't heard a thing.

    More

    Like the inside of his crab house, hope for Old Salty's Seafood owner, Jay Newcomb, is running close to empty.

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security began releasing the 15,000 H2-B worker visas it promised through a lottery system this week. Places like Old Salty's, hoping to get their Mexican crab pickers, still haven't heard a thing.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices