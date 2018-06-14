Faith Woodard joined the WBOC News team in as a reporter. A Florida native, Faith spent her summers in Tampa Bay on the beach, so she’s excited about living on the coast here in Delmarva.

A graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, Faith specializes in video news. She received honors in multiple courses at Columbia and was president of the Association of Black Journalists. She also interned at multiple news organizations including NBC Universal, USA and Starfish Media Group. Additionally, Faith was a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York, as well as the Big East Digital Network.

Before Columbia, Faith attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. where she received her bachelor's degree in English, and worked at her campus news station. But beyond shooting the news, Faith can also shoot the basketball. She was a four year starter and captain on the Georgetown Women’s Basketball Team, and a state champion track runner in high school.

In her spare time, Faith enjoys spending time with family, shopping, reading, or listening to her favorite artist, Stevie Wonder. To send along a story idea, or your favorite Stevie Wonder song, email fwoodard@wboc.com or find her on social media @TheFaithWoodard.