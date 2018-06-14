3 Pennsylvania Men Arrested for Ocean City Robbery & Assault - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

3 Pennsylvania Men Arrested for Ocean City Robbery & Assault

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 4:14 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police arrested three suspects after a man was found beaten and robbed on 81st St.

Police say on June 12, at 4:20 a.m. officers observed a 21-year-old male lying in the ocean block of 81st St. who was badly beaten. The victim told police that he had just been robbed by a group of four individuals. The victim was transported to Atlantic General Hospital by Ocean City EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

As police were evaluating the scene, the suspects returned to the scene in a vehicle and one suspect fled on foot after being confronted by police. He was identified as 21-year-old Patrick Nolan, of Parksburg, Pa. After a brief foot chase, Nolan was detained in the area of 77th St.

At that time, the additional suspects in the vehicle were detained and two were arrested. They were identified as a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male of Parksburg, Pa. The fourth suspect was released without charges.

Nolan has been charged with robbery, theft of $100 to $1500, second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property. He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and transferred to the Worcester County Jail where he is being held without bond. The juvenile suspects were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

