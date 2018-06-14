Domino's Paves Milford Roads for Better Pizza Delivery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Domino's Paves Milford Roads for Better Pizza Delivery

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 4:34 PM Updated:

MILFORD, De.- Safer roads, and safer pizza. Domino's Pizza is making sure their deliveries get to their customers doors all intact. Their solution to the problem, come into communities and patch up the potholes. Milford, Delaware was one of the first towns across the country to have bumps and cracks in the road filled in.

"It gives back to the community, takes care of the people, we all live and work here and we appreciate them helping out the best they can," Domino's Franchisee, Don Prouse said.

Domino's is smoothing the ride from the kitchen to the front door.

"They're going to the smaller areas and districts right now and taking care of the roads to make them a little bit better," Prouse said.

Not only is it for the betterment of the pizza delivery, but Domino's is using its marketing campaign for good.

"it's a win- win for everybody," Prouse added.

Ten roads in ten hours, to fill a total of 40 potholes throughout Milford. They repairs were originally branded with chalk with 'oh yes we did' logos have since faded... But the message remains clear in town.

"it'll help the city a great deal, with less money, and you know just helping out."

A map on Domino's website shows the other roads where crews paved. Some people in town say potholes plague the small streets, affecting the delivery guys.

"They ride on the back roads, that's where most of the potholes are at, on the back roads," Jimmy Neal said.

The pizza pavers have also made stops in Burbank, California, Bartonville, Texas, and Athens, Georgia.

"We got lucky enough that they came out the Milford, Delaware," Prouse said.

Domino's said they're planning on bringing this campaign to even more communities in America in the future.

