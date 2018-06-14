Domino's Paves Milford Roads for Better Pizza Delivery

Thousands of people are gathering at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway for the four-day 2018 Firefly Music Festival, which gets underway Thursday. The festival is bringing with it a lot of traffic, which will result in road closures and detours in and around the area of the event.More
The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.
The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro.
Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.
Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County.More
Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.
State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.More
Like the inside of his crab house, hope for Old Salty's Seafood owner, Jay Newcomb, is running close to empty.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security began releasing the 15,000 H2-B worker visas it promised through a lottery system this week. Places like Old Salty's, hoping to get their Mexican crab pickers, still haven't heard a thing.More
