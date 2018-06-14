MSP Arrest Caroline County Man For False Imprisonment - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

MSP Arrest Caroline County Man For False Imprisonment

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 5:14 PM Updated:

EASTON, Md.- Maryland State Police arrested a Caroline County man for holding a woman against her will for multiple days.

Henry James Kulesza, 57, of Federalsburg, is charged with false imprisonment, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, public intoxication and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, troopers received a call from the woman who said that Kulesza had held her against her will for two days and assaulted her. She told police she was able to escape the home on the 7000 block of Reliance Road after the man fell asleep, according to investigators.

The woman told police that Kulesza threatened her with a chainsaw.

Kulesza was located and arrested without incident. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the man was a fugitive from Virginia for weapons charges. Virginia authorities are requesting extradition in this case. 

Kulesza is being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center. 

  • Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

  • Crab Peak Season Draws Near, Only One Crab House Gets Pickers

