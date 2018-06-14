Officials Say 'Malicious Party' Hacked State Agency Website - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Officials Say 'Malicious Party' Hacked State Agency Website

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - State officials say a "malicious party" hacked into the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality's website but no data was lost or compromised.

Marcella Williamson is a spokeswoman for the Virginia Information Technologies Agency. She said in response to questions this week from The Associated Press that a vulnerability in the software of the website's content management system allowed an intruder to access it.

Willamson wrote in an email the intruder was detected early and blocked, preventing significant changes. She says there's no way to be sure of the attack's intent.

The website was down for nearly two weeks. It has since been restored but not all applications are functional.

DEQ spokeswoman Ann Regn says no personal or proprietary information is stored on the system and no such information was compromised.

