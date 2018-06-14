Debate Stirs Over Potential Dorchester County Solar Farm - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

HURLOCK, Md. - Debate is stirring once again over whether a 300-acre plot of land just outside Hurlock town limits should stay as farmland or as a solar farm. Dorchester County's Board of Zoning Appeals recently exempted the plot of land, approving it for a potential solar farm. It's an initial step to making the solar farm a reality.

The leased solar farm could generate up to 50 megawatts of energy, helping the county and state reach its renewable energy goals.

Neighbors, like Jimmy Hayden, who live close by the land at Shiloh Camp Road and Osborne Road, say they're opposed to the idea.

"I don't want to look at it, and I can speak for the neighbors, they don't want to look at it. This is farm country. I like looking out across the field and looking at the corn and soybeans growing," Hayden said.

Hayden isn't alone. On a Facebook forum, some living near the area worried the land and property values would be impacted.

But it's a project that makes plenty of sense for people like Kim Bisker, who lives not far away. Bisker says she tried leasing a solar farm on her land, but was later denied. She says bringing a solar farm could do a lot to help the environment.

"With the proper screening and community involvement, I believe that it would be a good thing. It's not about greed. It's about helping other people in our situation," Bisker said.

It's a situation Bisker says may inconvenience a few but help far more people. Hayden says he doesn't buy.= it.

"It's all about the money," Hayden said.

A site plan for the solar farm heads next to Dorchester County's Planning Commission for approval. If the plan receives the Commission's approval and meets some other requirements, the solar farm could be operational by next year.

WBOC reached out to the landowner and their attorney, but did not hear back.

 

 

