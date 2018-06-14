Firefly Music Festival Opens in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Firefly Music Festival Opens in Dover

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 6:52 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.

Many campers picking up their festival passes also took time to transfer liquids like alcohol from glass containers to plastic ones --- a move many made after hearing that people who arrived on Wednesday had to discard glass containers.

"We didn't know till halfway here," said Zack Cunningham of Virginia.

Michael Coco with Red Frog Events said events last year like the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival and the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert sparked extra caution at Firefly.

In particular, Coco noted that festival staff were conducting checks on vehicles for items banned from the festival and campsites, including glass containers and charcoal. The items, he said, have always been banned, though some campers still brought them in previous years.

"I think folks expected the same things this year and unfortunately we implemented the searching --- but we did it to keep folks safe," he said.

Additionally, fans entering the venue will face extra scrutiny from magnetometers and other devices added to security checks heading into the festival grounds.

But Toni Wissen of New Jersey said she didn't mind the extra security.

"It might take a little bit more time to get into the festival but beside that I have no problem with it," he said.

