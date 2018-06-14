Kent County Native Amillion the Poet Among Firefly Performers

DOVER, Del. --- Kent County native Amillion "The Poet" Mayfield was among the performers at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover on Thursday.

The Dover-area rapper said he was excited to be able to perform at a festival that draws tens of thousands of people each year.

"Now that we have such a big market, and such a big movement and a place like Firefly for people to come live their dreams, it's befitting to actually be on that stage now," he said.

A Caesar Rodney High School graduate, Amillion said he was excited to be able to continue his journey as a musician in his home state and town.

"All these places played a good role in me actually going to Firefly so I'm happy they get to celebrate it with me,"he said.