Kent County Native Amillion the Poet Among Firefly Performers

DOVER, Del. --- Kent County native Amillion "The Poet" Mayfield was among the performers at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover on Thursday.

The Dover-area rapper said he was excited to be able to perform at a festival that draws tens of thousands of people each year.

"Now that we have such a big market, and such a big movement and a place like Firefly for people to come live their dreams, it's befitting to actually be on that stage now," he said.

A Caesar Rodney High School graduate, Amillion said he was excited to be able to continue his journey as a musician in his home state and town.

"All these places played a good role in me actually going to Firefly so I'm happy they get to celebrate it with me,"he said.

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    Like the inside of his crab house, hope for Old Salty's Seafood owner, Jay Newcomb, is running close to empty.

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security began releasing the 15,000 H2-B worker visas it promised through a lottery system this week. Places like Old Salty's, hoping to get their Mexican crab pickers, still haven't heard a thing.

