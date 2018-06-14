FIFA World Cup 2018 Brings Excitement to Delmarva - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brings Excitement to Delmarva

OCEAN CITY,Md.- Every four years millions of soccer fans worldwide gather to enjoy the FIFA World Cup. This year is no different, and although the tournament is being held in Russia, which is thousands of miles away from Delmarva, folks here are enjoying the fun and excitement of the tournament. 

One of the most popular places to watch the month long games is Ocean City, Maryland.

Steven Brown is a bartender at one of Ocean City's restaurants, Mug & Mallet.

With every TV in the establishment tuned into the FIFA World Cup 2018, he could barely contain his excitement. 

"The World Cup is a time for us all to get together, it is the World Cup so we're all celebrating, we're all hoping for the best, and we're hoping it brings everyone here, brings us together, and let's enjoy the soccer games," said Brown.

As for Brown's boss, she's expecting an uptick in customers.

"On the weekend especially, you've got so many people coming from so many different areas and they all want to watch soccer, so typically, we do really good when they come," said Shannon Tippett, owner of Mug & Mallet In Ocean City.

Just a few blocks away, the owner of West Ocean City's, The Green Turtle, is hoping for the same luck.

"The last one was really well received here, You know the United States is not in it this year, and we'll see how that goes, but the truth of the matter is there are teams that people around here get really excited about," said Tom Dickerson, owner of The Green Turtle in West Ocean City.

Michael Flankenship was one of the first customers making his way into The Green Turtle to enjoy the first game of the cup, Russia vs. Saudi Arabia. He's upset the U.S. didn't make it, but he's hopeful.

"Recently they just got rights to host a World Cup, so they will definitely be in it and everyone that is young will hopefully rise up to their potential," said Flankenship.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup runs from today until July 15th, you can watch all of those games on our sister stations, Telemundo Delmarva and Fox 21.

