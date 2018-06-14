Delaware House OKs Paid Parental Leave for State Employees - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware House OKs Paid Parental Leave for State Employees

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 8:56 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The Delaware House has passed a bill that would give state employees 12 weeks of paid leave after the birth of a child.

The Delaware State News reports that the measure is one of the most generous family-leave policies in the United States. House Bill 3 would allow state government and school district employees to use up to 12 weeks of paid leave if they have a baby. It also applies to parents who adopt a child younger than 6.

Employees must work with the state for a year to be eligible, and unused leave can expire. The bill is estimated to cost around $5.2 million, with $3.9 million being paid by the state and the remainder split between districts.

The House passed the bill 27-13 on Tuesday. It now heads to the Senate.

