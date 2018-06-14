No Special Event Zones Until September

OCEAN CITY, Md--Ocean City officials are saying no more special event zones until September.

The special event zone was created to make Coastal Highway safer for both drivers and pedestrians during OC Motor events.

"The police department didn't feel it was appropriate to have an event zones this summer, we don't experience the issues, we don't have the crowd control issues, we don't have those problems," says Mayor Meehan.

Mayor Rick Meehan says there is not a need for the special event zone this summer.