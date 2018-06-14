Recovery Home Prepares to Open in Berlin - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Recovery Home Prepares to Open in Berlin

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 9:25 PM Updated:

BERLIN, Md--In Worcester County, after some push back, a recovery home, is getting ready to open in Berlin. 

A local non profit, Hope 4 Recovery, is responsible for this initiative.

Members say the recovery home will provide a safe space and a sober living environment for recovery addicts looking to back on track. 

The recovery home is set to open this Fall in Berlin. 

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Firefly Music Festival Opens in Dover

    Firefly Music Festival Opens in Dover

    The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.

    Many campers picking up their festival passes also took time to transfer liquids like alcohol from glass containers to plastic ones --- a move many made after hearing that people who arrived on Wednesday had to discard glass containers.

    More

    The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.

    Many campers picking up their festival passes also took time to transfer liquids like alcohol from glass containers to plastic ones --- a move many made after hearing that people who arrived on Wednesday had to discard glass containers.

    More

  • Crab Peak Season Draws Near, Only One Crab House Gets Pickers

    Crab Peak Season Draws Near, Only One Crab House Gets Pickers

    Like the inside of his crab house, hope for Old Salty's Seafood owner, Jay Newcomb, is running close to empty.

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security began releasing the 15,000 H2-B worker visas it promised through a lottery system this week. Places like Old Salty's, hoping to get their Mexican crab pickers, still haven't heard a thing.

    More

    Like the inside of his crab house, hope for Old Salty's Seafood owner, Jay Newcomb, is running close to empty.

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security began releasing the 15,000 H2-B worker visas it promised through a lottery system this week. Places like Old Salty's, hoping to get their Mexican crab pickers, still haven't heard a thing.

    More

  • Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

    Floodwater Causes Driveway to Collapse in Dagsboro

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More

    The torrential rain hit so hard this past weekend, a driveway is now crumbled to pieces.

    The ditch was near a driveway in Dagsboro. 

    Janet Ammons says the ditch was so full, the storm water had no where to go, causing their driveway to collapse.

    Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the they are currently reviewing this issue in Sussex County. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices