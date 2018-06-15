Naval Academy to Nike: Stop Using Logo Similar to Our Crest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Naval Academy to Nike: Stop Using Logo Similar to Our Crest

Posted: Jun 15, 2018
(Photo: CBS) (Photo: CBS)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland is demanding that Nike and a Los Angeles-based boutique stop using a logo closely resembling the college's historic crest.

News outlets report a collaborative line between Nike Inc. and Undefeated called The Fives includes shirts, pants, jackets and other soccer apparel featuring the crest.

The line launches Saturday in Los Angeles. Both crests depict a shield flanked by columns.

The Undefeated's shield has tally marks while the academy's has an approaching ship. In a statement sent Thursday night, Academy spokeswoman Jenny Erickson told The Capital Gazette of Annapolis the school's Office of Naval Research is preparing a letter notifying the companies of trademark infringement and insisting that they stop.

Nike and Undefeated have not responded to The Gazette's requests for comment.

