Milford Couple Arrested for $100K Insurance Fraud

DOVER, Del.- A Delaware grand jury has indicted a Milford couple for insurance fraud following allegations that they filed more than $100,000 in insurance claims for a car accident that didn't happen.

The Delaware Department of Insurance said Friday that after Diliana Legeros, 33, and Joseph Aubourg, 43, were indicted on June 4, they were arrested after turning themselves in to Capital Police on June 11. Legeros and Aubourg were arraigned, and released on $1,000 unsecured bond each.

An investigation conducted by the Delaware Department of Insurance found that the couple allegedly filed insurance claims for injuries from an automobile accident in New Jersey, which officials said never occurred.

According to the Department of Insurance, on Nov. 16, 2016, Diliana Legros, wife of Joseph Aubourg, reported an accident claim to their auto insurance company.

Investigators said Legros and Aubourg claimed that on Nov. 12, 2016, they and two of their children, were traveling from New Jersey back to Delaware when a Mini Cooper with New York tags merged into their lane and struck their vehicle.

Legros and Aubourg reported that the driver of the Mini Cooper failed to stop, however, they were able to secure the Mini Cooper's license plate number. Officials said that despite securing the tag number, neither defendant notified the police.

Aubourg, Legros and the two children reportedly claimed injuries and were treated by a chiropractor located in Milford, Delaware, as well as other medical professionals.

Officials said that upon inspection of the reported striking vehicle and interviews of the vehicle owner, investigators were able to provide evidence which proved that the accident had never occurred.

Investigators said that as a result of the false claims the insurance provider was billed more than $100,000 in medical bills. The company had paid out more than $55,000 related to this claim, authorities said.

Delaware’s Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro stated, “We take insurance fraud seriously. Even though this incident allegedly took place in New Jersey, the defendants’ insurance coverage was in Delaware. Our fraud investigators acted on information they received, and did a thorough follow up investigation that ultimately led to these arrests."