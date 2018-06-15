Thrice-deported Felon Sentenced to 8 Years in Federal Prison

The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.
Many campers picking up their festival passes also took time to transfer liquids like alcohol from glass containers to plastic ones --- a move many made after hearing that people who arrived on Wednesday had to discard glass containers.More
Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.
State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.More
Safer roads, and safer pizza. Domino's Pizza is making sure their deliveries get to their customers doors all intact. Their solution to the problem, come into communities and patch up the potholes. Milford, Delaware was one of the first towns across the country to have bumps and cracks in the road filled in.More
A federal judge has sentenced a Mexican citizen to eight years in prison for an immigration conviction - more than double the recommended term - citing his lengthy criminal history and the fact that he's...More
