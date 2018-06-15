Ocean City Developing Plan to Address Flooding Issues

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Debbie Sautter enjoyed a picture-perfect view of the bay from her home on 94th Street on Friday, but the scene in her neighborhood looked a lot different last weekend.

"Three or four cars stuck in the middle trying to get out, and I'm walking -- I'm walking -- all the way here, it's flooded," said Sautter.

Several inches of rain forced a partial closure of Coastal Highway in north Ocean City, and for neighbors like Sautter, all that rain served as a reminder that more action needs to be taken to fight flooding.

Planning and Zoning Director Bill Neville said his department is currently working with the Town of Ocean City to address nuisance flooding issues.

That's flooding at high tide that causes inconveniences like road closures.

"What we're focusing on right now with the city council's direction is to look at the bayside. Those are the lowest elevation areas in our community," said Neville.

Neville said the current top priority is preventing repetitive roadway flooding.

"Right now, we have a grant program that's funding gate valves on our stormwater outfall pipes to the bay, and that's supposed to prevent high tides from flooding neighborhood streets," said Neville.

Another project involves capturing water from the ocean block before it gets to Coastal Highway.

Work is also underway on a comprehensive plan that must be submitted to the state by July 2019.