Police: Woman Arrested After Attacking Husband With Hammer

Posted: Jun 15, 2018 11:40 AM
FRANKFORD, Del. - A Frankford woman was arrested on assault charges after police say she attacked her husband with a hammer during a domestic incident.

Delaware State Police say a dispute broke out last Monday between a 60-year-old man and his wife, 52-year-old Kimberly F. Church at their home.

Police said the argument led to Church going to find a hammer and hitting her husband's car with it several times in multiple places. Police say Church then went back inside the home with hammer in hand, and threatened her husband with the tool. Church reportedly swung the hammer at her husband's head, forcing him to put up his hands to defend himself. Police say Church struck her husband on his forearm with the hammer as he was trying to defend himself.

Church ran away from her home after the incident. On Thursday, officers with the Georgetown Police Department located Church in that town's Walmart parking lot, after she got into another dispute with her husband. She was arrested on the scene.

Church was charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Menacing, third-degree assault, Terroristic Threatening, and Criminal Mischief.  She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $23,100 unsecured bond.

